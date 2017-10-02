Kazakhstan Weightlifting Federation makes statement on 12-month ban

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) suspended nine countries, including Kazakhstan, for a year at its session in Bucharest earlier, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Weightlifting Federation.

Countries with at least three doping offences from the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games were suspended. That means that weightlifters from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, China, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Russia, Turkey and Ukraine will not be able to participate in sports events for a year.



The Kazakhstan Weightlifting Federation has repeatedly claimed it doesn't deserve to fall under sanctions.



The senior management of the federation has been completely replaced. The national anti-doping policy has been improved and tightened. As a result, there were no positive doping cases among Kazakhstani athletes in 2016 and 2017.



The Kazakhstani delegation handed over the abovementioned information to the IWF Executive Board. It was represented at the session of the IWF Executive Board by President of the Kazakhstan Weightlifting Federation Zhanat Tussupbekov who happens to be IWF Vice President (since June 2017).



The IWF EB decisions are to be sent to the nine suspended federations in mid-October.



Kazakhstan does its best so that the suspension won't affect its junior national team.



A special commission may lift the 12-month ban earlier based on its recommendations after a careful monitoring of the doping situation in the suspended countries.