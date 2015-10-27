Kazakhstan welcomes Japan&#39;s participation in EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan welcomes participation of Japanese companies in EXPO-2017 International Specialized Exhibition in Astana. President Nursultan Nazarbayev has said it following the extended negotiations with Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe in Akorda Palace today.

"We have agreed that our common objective is to expand cultural-humanitarian components of our interaction, to strengthen friendship and mutual respect between the two nations," Nazarbayev said.

The Head of State highlighted that Japan was one of the major players of the process of formation of an adequate inter-state interaction architecture including the Central Asian region.

"In this regard, we've had a trustful exchange of views on international and regional issues," the President added.