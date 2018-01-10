Kazakhstan welcomes progress in inter-Korean talks

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Wednesday welcomed the high-level meeting between South and North Korea officials on January 9, Kazinform has learnt from the ministry's press service.

According to the ministry's statement, Kazakhstan highly appreciates efforts exerted by the two countries to improve bilateral relations. "We hope that the meeting and North Korea's intentions to send a delegation to the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang will help restore meaningful intra-Korean dialogue and ease tensions in the Korean Peninsula," the statement reads.



The ministry is confident that the active dialogue between ROK and DPRK will contribute to denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

The ministry stresses that Kazakhstan is committed to settlement of the situation in the Korean Peninsula through diplomatic efforts and dialogue.



"As the President of the UN Security Council and as the country that voluntarily abandoned its nuclear arsenal, Kazakhstan calls on all interested parties to resume the negotiation process on North Korea's nuclear and missile programs," the statement adds.