Kazakhstan welcomes restoration of Russian-Turkish relations - E. Idrissov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan welcomes the beginning of the restoration of the relations between Russia and Turkey, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrissov said at the CCS media briefing.

"We welcome the beginning of the settlement of the tension that was growing between our close partners Turkey and Russia. There were official letters to presidents of Russia and Turkey, there were telephone conversations, then the ministers of foreign affairs of Russia and Turkey met in Sochi. These contacts continue," E. Idrissov said.

The minister noted that President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev played an important role in the process of settlement of the conflict between Turkey and Russia. He also expressed his hope for complete restoration of cooperation between the two countries.