Kazakhstan will not send note of protest to Uzbekistan, FM

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan will not send a note of protest to Uzbekistan due to the assumption of flooding near Kazakhstan’s Turkestan region, this was announced by the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Aibek Smadiyarov, Kazinform correspondent reports.

He informed that the situation is under special control of Kazakhstan’s Government. As you know, on May 2 President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a telephone conversation. The parties substantively discussed the current situation and agreed on coordinated work of the Governments of the two states.

Taking into account the close interaction of Governments and leaders of border regions on the joint liquidation of the consequences of flooding, the issue of sending a note of protest to Uzbekistan is not worth.

Aibek Smadiyarov added that governor of Turkestan region made a working trip to the neighboring regions of Uzbekistan and held negotiations with the Uzbek side.

As it was reported, the Government Commission was created under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar. Tomorrow he will fly to Turkestan region and Uzbekistan to develop an algorithm for joint actions.

Smadiyarov has also assured that all contacts between the two parties are carried out in full compliance with the norms of the Eternal Friendship Treaties, strategic partnership and the Convention on the Protection and Use of Transboundary Watercourses and International Lakes.