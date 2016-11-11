Kazakhstan will open a pavilion in Cannes

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In Cannes where every year one of the oldest and most prestigious film festivals takes place, a Kazakhstan's pavilion will be established, Kazinform reports. It is planned to time it to the 70th festival in May 2017.

"It will be very useful for us to open the stage. It will not cause a significant burden for the state budget because sponsors and film providers are interested in showing their art in this stage", Minister Arystanbek Mukhamedily said after the meeting with Joel Chapron, UniFrance Vice Director in Astana. "I cannot tell what it will look like. At the moment it is being negotiated with the Cannes film market. Every country has its film studio and pavilion in Cannes except for Kazakhstan. I have told before that I have been waiting for this pavilion and I am glad that at last it will be there. If I can help in any way I will be happy", Joel Chapron said.