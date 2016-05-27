Kazakhstan will open center for financial technologies in 2016 - A. Issekeshev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A center for advanced materials and additive technologies and a center for financial technologies FinTech will be opened in Kazakhstan in 2016, Minister of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Asset Issekeshev told at the 29th sitting of the Foreign Investors Council taking place in the Palace of Independence in Astana.

"We have begun cooperation with the leading global players for introduction of the technology Industry 4.0 and incubation of some new directions from advanced materials, additive technologies and others taken into account the growing influence of new technologies on traditional sectors. A joint center of technological competences in the ore-mining sector was established this year too. It was established jointly with American companies McKinsey and Google with the use of cloud technologies and automation," A. Issekeshev said.

Besides, the minister informed that a center for advanced materials and additive technologies established jointly with Materia Company from American, and a center for financial technologies called FinTech established jointly with IBM company.