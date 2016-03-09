Kazakhstan will overcome all difficulties thanks to its unity – President (PHOTO)

URALSK. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan will overcome all the difficulties thanks to the unity of its nation.

Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has said it today at a meeting with intelligentsia of Uralsk.

As the President noted, the entire world is experiencing hard situation now. There are conflicts and bloodshed in some countries. Global economic crisis negatively influences the situation too. “Kazakhstan will be able to overcome this complicated period thanks to well-organized work, economic development and through mastering advanced knowledge and technologies. Today is the time of innovations and new technologies. Therefore we need to teach the foundations of innovative activity to our children,” he added.

The President reminded the importance of trilingual education. “A man who speaks the state language as well as the language of science and technologies – English, and the language of inter-ethnic relations – Russian, will be head and shoulders above others,” he stressed.

Dean of the M.Otemissov West Kazakhstan State University, Cand.Sc. in History Zhanabek Zhaksygaliyev said that due to the President’s policy, Kazakhstan has been successfully developing science and education sectors since the time of gaining its independence.

Director of the A.Ostrovsky Russian Drama Theater Oksana Malusha, Director of the Regional Kazakh Drama Theater Kuanysh Amandykov, Editor of the regional branch of Kazakhstan TV and Radio Complex Nina Pavlycheva told about the achievements in their activities and expressed support to the weighted policy of the Head of State in regard to strengthening unity of multi-ethnic Kazakhstan.

