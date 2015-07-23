Kazakhstan willing to develop cooperation with Iran: Kazakh official

MANGYSTAU. KAZINFORM - Governor of Kazakhstan's Mangystau region said on Wednesday that Kazakhstan is willing to expand cooperation with Iran in every possible field.

Alik Aidrabayev made the remarks in his statement to a conference titled 'Investment Opportunities', Kazinform has learnt from IRNA.

He said in the presence of Mazandaran province governor-general and Mangystau economic activists that providing opportunities for expansion of economic cooperation with different countries is atop agenda of the Kazakh government.

He said that Astana government is willing to develop comprehensive cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

'Ways and strategies for expansion and strengthening of Iran-Kazakhstan cooperation in the future were studied during President Hassan Rouhani's visit to Kazakhstan last year and some economic and cultural memoranda of understanding were signed respectively,' he said.

The Kazakh official referred to putting to operation of Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway in the year 2014 as a fruit of cooperation with Iran, adding that the railroad has opened new path for development of Kazakhstan.

The Exclusive Iran Exhibition was officially opened in Actau, the capital city of Kazakh Mangystau region in the presence of the governor of that region and the governor general of Iran's Mazandaran province and will be open until July 24.