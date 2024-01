Kazakhstan wins 16 medals at World Kickboxing Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh team is returning home with 16 medals from the Wako World Kickboxing Championships, Kazinform cites the press service of the Sports and Physical Education Committee of the Ministry of Culture and Sports.

Recall that the World Kickboxing Championships among adults was held from 3rd to 12th November in Budapest, Hungary. The tournament gathered athletes from 70 countries.

34 athletes of the Kazakhstan National Team headed for Budapest.

As a result, Sayat Trusbekov (71 kg, full-contact), Zhandos Nazarbekov (57 kg, K1), and Nursultan Khasanov (67 kg, full-contact) won gold.

Silver was grabbed by Yerlan Shagban (54 kg, full-contact), Abzal Dyusupov (60 kg, full-contact), Arnal Kanapyanov (57 kg, full-contact), Didar Tulebayev (63.5 kg, full-contact), and Aidyn Abdrakhmanov (91 kg, full-contact).

Bronze went to the following athletes: Azamat Dosymbai (54 kg, K1), Madi Tokhtarov (74 kg, point-fighting game), Zhanali Salimgerey (51 kg, full-contact), Galymzhan Kanayev (81 kg, full-contact), Akerke Nauryzbaeva (56 kg, full-contact), Chingiskhan Tlemisov (63.5 kg, K1), Chingis Iskakov (86 kg, K1), Izim Izbaki (+91 kg, full-contact).

In total, our team hauled 3 gold, 5 silver, and 8 bronze medals.