  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan wins 1st gold at Universiade 2017

    12:45, 31 January 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh biathlete Alina Raikova has just made history at the 28th Winter Universiade by collecting the first gold medal for Kazakhstan in Women's 15km Individual event, Kazinform has learnt from fisu.net.

    Despite heavy snowfall in Almaty, Baikova managed to cover the distance in 59:48.7.

    Silver went to another Kazakh biathlete Galina Vishnevskaya who finished with the result of 1:02:09.8.

    Ukrainian Nadiia Bielkina settled for bronze (1:02:12.3).

    It should be noted that Kazakh biathletes Darya Ussanova and Yelizaveta Belchenko rounded out the top 5 of the race.

     

    Tags:
    2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty Kazakhstan Sport 2017 Winter Universiade Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!