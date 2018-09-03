  • kz
    Kazakhstan wins 2 silver and 3 bronze in Belt Wrestling

    22:23, 03 September 2018
    CHOLPON-ATA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's wrestlers grabbed two silver and three bronze medals in Alysh at the III World Nomad Games underway in Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform correspondent reports. 

    Alysh is a folk wrestling, also known as a belt wrestling.

    The III World Nomad Games started on September 2 to run till September 8 in the territory of Issyk-Kul region, Kyrgyzstan. 134 sportsmen representing there Kazakhstan are set to compete in 25 ethnic sports.

    Sport World Nomad Games
