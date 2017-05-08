Kazakhstan wins 9 licenses for World Boxing Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani boxers grabbed one gold, three silver and four bronze medals at the Continental Asian Boxing Championships held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Vassily Levit fighting in 91kg weight division became the only Kazakh boxer who won the gold medal.

Ablaikhan Zhussupov (69kg), Yerik Alzhanov (81kg) and Kamshybek Kunkabayev (+91kg) won silver medals.

Azamat Issakulov (52kg), Kairat Yeraliyev (56kg), Bekdaulet Ibragimov (64kg) and Abilkhan Amankul (75kg) became bronze medalists of the event.

All of them as well as Adilet Kurmetov (60kg) have won licenses for the World Boxing Championships to be held from August 25 to September 3 in Hamburg.