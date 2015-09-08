  • kz
    Kazakhstan wins bronze at World Wrestling Championships in Las Vegas

    10:24, 08 September 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan snatched its first medal at the 2015 UWW World Wrestling Championships in Las Vegas, United States.

    Dostan Kartikov of Kazakhstan hauled bronze in a fight with Elvin Mursaliyev from Azerbaijan. The Kazakhstan Wrestling Online announced the news in its official VKontakte account. It is the 12th edition of World Wrestling Championship of combined events (Freestyle, Greco-Roman and Women). Las Vegas is due to host the event from September 7 to 15.

    Sport News
