    Kazakhstan wins chess gold at Deaflympics

    20:27, 20 December 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani men’s chess team won the gold medal at the now-running XIX Winter Deaflympics in Valchiavenna, Italy, the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry’s press service reports.

    The team consists of Samazhan Kettebekov, Viktor Maximenko, Amangeldy Nauryzgaliyev, Berik Nurumov, Dmitry Mochalsky.

    The women’s team of Kazakhstan finished fifth.

    The XIX Winter Deaflympics brings together more than 506 deaf athletes from 34 countries of the world. The Games will end on December 21.

    Kazakhstan Sport
