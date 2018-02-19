  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan wins Euro Ice Hockey Challenge in Poland

    08:36, 19 February 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Beating Italy in the finals of the Euro Ice Hockey Challenge 1-0, Kazakhstan became the best team of the tournament, SPORTINFORM reports.

    The only goal of the game was scored in the last minute by Nikita Mikhailis.

    As previously reported, in its first two games of the tournament Galym Mambetaliyev's team defeated Hungary, 5-2, and Poland, 4-1.

    Euro Ice Hockey Challenge became a test for the Kazakh team before the April's World Championship in Budapest.

     

    Tags:
    Sport Hockey
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!