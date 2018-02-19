Kazakhstan wins Euro Ice Hockey Challenge in Poland

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Beating Italy in the finals of the Euro Ice Hockey Challenge 1-0, Kazakhstan became the best team of the tournament, SPORTINFORM reports.

The only goal of the game was scored in the last minute by Nikita Mikhailis.

As previously reported, in its first two games of the tournament Galym Mambetaliyev's team defeated Hungary, 5-2, and Poland, 4-1.

Euro Ice Hockey Challenge became a test for the Kazakh team before the April's World Championship in Budapest.