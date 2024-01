JAKARTA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's tennis players Anna Danilina and Gozal Ainitdinova have secured a bronze medal at the Asian Games 2018 underway in Indonesia, Olympic.kz reports.

Unfortunately, they failed to reach the women's tennis doubles final losing to Taipei 2:0 in two sets. Nevertheless, according to the rules they won bronze medals.



It is the first Asian Games tennis medal added to Kazakhstan's collection.