Kazakhstan wins gold at AWF Youth Championships

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Nurgissa Adiletuly grabbed the gold medal at the 2020 Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships underway in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

He lifted a total of 360kg (165+195) in the men’s 89 kg, the Weightlifting Federation’s press service reports.

Besides, Artyom Antropov and Rakhat Bekbolat of Kazakhstan will also vie today for top honors in the men’s 96 kg category.

2020 Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships started on February 13 to run until February 20. It brings together 14 women’s and 18 men’s teams from Asia.