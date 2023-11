ASTANA. KAZINFORM At a final match of the Granatkin Memorial-2017, Kazakhstan's U19 team lost to Russia 0:1.

In the 27th minute into the match, Russian player Nikita Polyakov scored a goal, after which his team gained initiative on the field. Unfortunately, after the break, the Kazakh team failed to pull a goal back.

Thus, Kazakhstan ranks the second at the tournament after Russia.