Kazakhstan wins silver in Asian Games-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM- In the Winter Asian Games in Sapporo, Japan, Kazakh athlete has won the first medal in women's classic sprinter race, wrote Sports.kz.

Chinese Dandan Man won gold with the result 3:48.29. Kazakhstani Yelena Kolomina (+5.06) won silver. Australian Casey Wright (+10.49) won bronze.

Other representatives of our country Angelina Shuryga, Tamara Ebel and Marina Matrossova have taken part in the consolation final and they won the first, second and fourth places accordingly.