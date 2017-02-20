  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan wins silver in Asian Games-2017

    10:02, 20 February 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM- In the Winter Asian Games in Sapporo, Japan, Kazakh athlete has won the first medal in women's classic sprinter race, wrote  Sports.kz.

    Chinese Dandan Man won gold with the result 3:48.29. Kazakhstani Yelena Kolomina (+5.06) won silver. Australian Casey Wright (+10.49) won bronze.

    Other representatives of our country Angelina Shuryga, Tamara Ebel and Marina Matrossova have taken part in the consolation final and they won the first, second and fourth places accordingly. 

     

     

     

    Tags:
    Sport Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!