Kazakhstan women's boxing team grabs 6 gold medals at Nations Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan women's boxing team won 6 gold medals at the 7th Nations Cup international tournament and topped the overall standings, Sportinform correspondent reports.

Recall that it was world champion Lyazzat Kungeibayeva (+81 kg weight category) who brought the first gold medal of the tournament to Kazakhstan.

Our athletes did not qualify for only one of nine final adult matches of the Nations Cup (69 kg). Moreover, the remarkable thing is that only Kazakh athletes fought in the 54 kg and 75 kg weight category finals.

In the 48 kg weight class, Alina Turlybayeva lost to well-known Romanian boxer Stelute Duta. The finalist of Asian Games, Kazakh Zhaina Shekerbekova (51 kg) also lost to another Romanian athlete, Claudia Nechita.



The third Kazakh-Romanian bout was also not in our favor as Nazym Ishchanova lost to Perijoc Lacramioara in the 57 kg weight class finals.

World champion Dina Zholaman (54 kg) of Kazakhstan defeated her compatriot Aida Tuyakbai.

Scoring 4-1, Karina Ibragimova (60 kg) was stronger than a British athlete.

Meanwhile, Asian Champion Madina Nurshayeva (64 kg) beat Hungarian Esther Olah.

Dariga Shakimova (75 kg) of Kazakhstan, a bronze medalist of the Asian Games, defeated another Kazakh boxer Akerke Bakhytzhan.

Scoring 3-2, Fariza Sholtay (81 kg) stunned Hungarian Timea Nagy.

Thus, the Kazakhstan Women's National Team won 6 of 10 possible gold medals of the tournament.

In addition, our country won 1 gold medal in the junior competitions.

It is worth noting that the ring in Sombor was mounted by boxers from 28 countries, mostly Europe.

