    Kazakhstan women’s water polo team starts with win at World Championships

    08:39, 15 July 2019
    GWANGJU. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan women’s national water polo team won its first match at the Gwangju 2019 World Aquatics Championships underway in the Republic of Korea, Kazinform has learned from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    The Kazakh water polo players secured a confidentvictory against their Cuban opponents. The score was 9-6 (1-0, 1-3, 7-3, 0-0).

    In the next match on July 16, Kazakhstan will faceoff with Spain.

