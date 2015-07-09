Kazakhstan won two gold medals at World Universiade

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Student of Al-Farabi Kazakh State University, track and field athlete Viktoria Zyabkina won the second gold medal for Kazakhstan at the World Universiade in South Korea.

She was triumphant in 100 meters race. This was the second gold medal for the national team of Kazakhstan. Earlier, another student of Al-Farabi Kazakh State University Dmitri Balandin won "gold" in 100 meters freestyle swimming. Kazakhstan has now two gold medals of the Universiade.