Kazakhstan, World Bank discuss priorities of cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Dariga Nazarbayeva, Chairperson of the Committee for International Relations, Defense and Security of the Senate, discussed with World Bank Regional Director for the Central Asia Region Lilia Burunciuc the most promising areas of bilateral cooperation, Kazinform has learnt from the chamber's press service.

The meeting was held on Monday in Astana.



At the onset of the meeting, Dariga Nazarbayeva thanked the World Bank Group for constant support of Kazakhstan's socioeconomic development. To date, the World Bank has financed over 40 projects in Kazakhstan to the tune of over $8 billion.



Lilia Burunciuc, in turn, informed the Kazakh side that the World Bank had been mapping out the new Country Partnership Strategy for 2019-2023. She went on by mentioning which problems should be solved and giving recommendations regarding further diversification of Kazakhstan's economy, creating favorable conditions for business, cutting the state's share in economy and so on.



Dariga Nazarbayeva pointed out that raising effectiveness of public administration, digitalization of economy and improvement of budget legislation should be the priorities of cooperation. She also suggested the World Bank group conducting an in-depth analysis of the ambitious program of industrial and innovative development launched in Kazakhstan earlier in order to detect the problems which stop the country from making a breakthrough in the development of its economy.







Nazarbayeva also praised the World Bank's contribution to holding of the Regional Conference "Empowering Women in Afghanistan" which took place in September in Astana.