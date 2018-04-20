Kazakhstan, XUAR coop issues debated

BEIJING-URUMQI. KAZINFORM 1st Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi paid a working visit to the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region (China) on April 17-19, our correspondent reports.

The Kazakh diplomat held talks with the member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China; secretary of the XUAR party committee, chairman of the XUAR people's regional government Shohrat Zakir, the secretary of the politics and law commission of the XUAR party committee; also the member of the party group of the people's regional government.



Tleuberdi reminded of Kazakhstan's role in implementation of the One Belt, One Road Strategy and stressed the need to foster interregional cooperation between Kazakhstan and XUAR. The sides debated terrorism, extremism and separatism counteraction issues, strengthening of law enforcement agencies cooperation, and economic collaboration.



Chinese officials expressed readiness for further strengthening of mutual benefit cooperation with Kazakhstan, highlighting that Kazakhstan is the largest Central Asian partner of XUAR in political, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.