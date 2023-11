ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Alexey Poltoranin finished third in men's sprint at the fourth stage of the Tour de Ski in German Oberstdorf, Sports.kz informs.

Norwegian Emil Iversen won the race, Russian Sergei Ustyugov was second and Kazakhstani Alexey Potoranin finished third.

The length of the race was 1.4 km.