Kazakhstani actor Sanzhar Madiyev won prestigious Hollywood scholarship

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Young Kazakhstani actor Sanzhar Madiyev became a winner of The Hollywood Immersive 2016 Scholarship.

“Hollywood chose me! I won and am going to fly to Los Angeles to upgrade my qualification! Believe in yourself and go ahead!” Sanzhar wrote on his Facebook page.

The Hollywood Immersive 2016 competition started in December last year. It offers actors a chance to attend the prestigious Acting Immersive Program run by Hollywood Immersive.

15 incredible actors were selected out of 5,000 candidates, based on their audition videos.

“Congratulations to Sanzhar Madiyev from Kazakhstan! Sanzhar will be flown to Hollywood to take part in Acting Immersive Programme. Sanzhar has a captivating presence and is a naturally talented and very special actor. This was obvious to us from the moment we saw his intro video. When we received more of his work he certainly didn't disappoint, and we knew we had our winner even though it was a really tough competition. We can’t wait to have him join us in Hollywood shortly!" Lilly Dawson, founder of the program says.