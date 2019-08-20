  • kz
    Kazakhstani advances in U.S. Open qualification

    14:38, 20 August 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has advanced in the qualifying round of the U.S. Open, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    In the openingmatch of the qualification Rybakina defeated American Emma Navarro 6-1, 6-1 in49 minutes.

    On August 21, Rybakinawill face Aussie Arina Rodionova to qualify for the main draw of the Grand Slamtournament.

    AlexanderNedovyesov is also set to represent Kazakhstan at the tournament.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
