Kazakhstani advances in U.S. Open qualification

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has advanced in the qualifying round of the U.S. Open, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the openingmatch of the qualification Rybakina defeated American Emma Navarro 6-1, 6-1 in49 minutes.

On August 21, Rybakinawill face Aussie Arina Rodionova to qualify for the main draw of the Grand Slamtournament.

AlexanderNedovyesov is also set to represent Kazakhstan at the tournament.