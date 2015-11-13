  • kz
    Kazakhstani air companies recommended to suspend flights to Egypt

    18:34, 13 November 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani air companies have been recommended to restrict outbound flights to the airports of Egypt following an urgent meeting at the Ministry for Investment and Development.

    Local tour operators have been highly recommended to suspend sale of holiday packages to Egypt as well until results of the investigation into horrific accident with Russia's Airbus A321 are made public. The suspension, according to the ministry, is due to security concerns. It bears to remind that Russian, British and Dutch air carriers as well as Turkish Airlines company suspended their flights to Egypt for the same reason. Kazakhstan-based SCAT air company announced it will suspend its flights from Almaty to Sharm el-Sheikh starting from November 17.

    Tags:
    Russia Tourism Ministry of Investments and Development Government News Tourism and Sport
