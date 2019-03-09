Kazakhstani airline launches flights to Prague

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - SCAT Airlines launches Astana-Prague direct flights, Kazinform cites the press service of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development.

Starting June 2, 2019, the flights will be operated twice a week (on Thursdays and Sundays). The flight duration will be 5 hours and 30 minutes.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, every year, around 100,000 Kazakhstani tourists visit the Czech Republic, over 2,000 students from Kazakhstan study at Czech universities.



"Opening direct flights will facilitate the expansion of ties and contacts between the business communities of the two countries and intensify investment, trade and economic cooperation, as well as tourist exchange," the press service informed.