    Kazakhstani Alexey Lutsenko named Asia's best cyclist of 2018

    17:58, 27 October 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Union Cycliste Internationale has announced the results of the year 2018. Kazakhstani Alexey Lutsenko, Astana Pro Team rider, has been named the best cyclist in UCI Asia Tour individual ranking, Kazinform learnt from Olympic.kz.

    This season Lutsenko gathered 655 points. Australian Benjamin Dyball is 517 points behind him. Russian Artem Ovechkin was ranked the third (484).

    The Kazakh team also became the best in Nation Ranking with 1,611.25 points. Japanese team ranks the second (1,581.73) and Hong Kong team stands the third (945.02). 

    In 2018, Lutsenko grabbed two gold medals at the Asian Games and became the best cyclist of the Tour of Oman.

