Kazakhstani «Alibaba» market proposed to create in country

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Committee of State Revenue of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan Daulet Ergozhin proposed to create an online market in Kazakhstan.

"This is going to be an equivalent of Chinese "Alibaba", the online market. Presently, everything you can find in the market you can find on the Internet. And people know it quite well that things are cheaper on the Internet," D. Ergozhin said speaking at the sitting of the department of state revenue of Astana today.

According to him, this measure will allow to have one common market place, where the customers are protected from fraud and sellers do not have to spend the whole day outside.