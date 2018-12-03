  • kz
    Kazakhstani among top 5 pro racing cyclists in Berlin

    11:13, 03 December 2018
    BERLIN. KAZINFORM - Two-time bronze medalist of the Asian Games 2018 Artyom Zakharov is among top 5 racing cyclist at the UCI Track Cycling World Cup 2018 in Berlin, Germany, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Zakharov was third in Scratch event, seventh in the Tempo event, eighth in the Elimination race and 15th in the Point race.

    In total, he earned 99 points and claimed the fifth spot at the World Cup.

    Australian professional racing cyclist Sam Welsford who earned 128 points was the overall winner. Coming in second with 118 points was Spanish Alberto Torres. Dutch Jan-Willem van Schip scored 113 points and settled for the third place.

    Kazakhstan Sport
