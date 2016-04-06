  • kz
    Kazakhstani Andrey Golubev out of Capri Watch Cup

    09:21, 06 April 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Tennis player Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan crashed out of the opening round of the Capri Watch Cup with the prize fund of €42,500 on Tuesday.

    He lost to 2nd-seed Rogerio Dutra Silva, 32, from Brazil in straight sets 6-1, 6-0.

    It is worth mentioning that the two players met on court 10 years ago in the Italian city of Bergamo and Silva won the match with the same core 6-1, 6-0.

    In the second-round match Silva will play against Jozef Kovalik from Slovakia.

    Source: ATP

