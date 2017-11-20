Kazakhstani Anna Shevchenko bags silver at FIS Cross-country race in Finland

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Anna Shevchenko won the second place at the FIS Cross-country race in Finnish Saariselkä, where many of the World Cup's best athletes tested their early season racing fitness, the Committee for Sports and Physical Culture of the Ministry of Culture and Sport reports.

Coraline Thomas Hugue and Aurore Jean of France occupied the first and the third places, respectively.

It is the second podium for Anna in Saariselkä, two days ago, she became third in the 5km race.