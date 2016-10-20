Kazakhstani Arman Bekturova to chair CIS Coordination Committee in 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A representative of Kazakhstan has been elected as the next Chairperson of the Coordination Committee under the CIS Executive Committee at the 13th session of the Council in Astana today, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Finance Ministry.

It was decided that Ms Arman Bekturova, director of the Audit Department of the ministry, will take up the post in 2017. Previously, only nationals of Russia held the post.



The session was held on October 18-19 with the participation of representatives of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia and Uzbekistan.



"Election of the Financial Ministry official to the post of the Chairman illustrates its members highly appreciate the professionalism of our accountants," executive secretary of the ministry Nataliya Korzhova said.