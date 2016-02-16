Kazakhstani Army stands 66th in Global Firepower Ranking

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Army has retained its 66th position in Global Firepower Ranking (https://www.globalfirepower.com/countries-listing.asp).

Russia stands the 2nd after the U.S., Kazinform learnt from Gazeta.ru.

China ranks the 3rd and India is the 4th. The 5th line is held by Great Britain. Then come France (6th), South Korea (7th), Germany (8th), Japan (9th) and Turkey (10th).

According to Global Firepower Agency, the Ranking is compiled based on over 50 factors.

The Ranking does not take into account the nuclear capability of the countries, their economic condition as well as political and military leadership.