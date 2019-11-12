Kazakhstani athletes claim two more Olympic licenses

WUHAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani athletes Yelena Potapenko and Pavel Ilyashenko have claimed Olympic licenses at the Modern Pentathlon Asian Championships in China’s Wuhan, Kazinform reported with the reference to the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

Thus, Potapenko and Ilyashenko will represent Kazakhstan at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Potapenko gained 12th place at the championship. Pavel Ilyashenko became the fourth and brought Kazakhstan another Olympic license.

So far Kazakhstan clinched 25 Olympic licenses.