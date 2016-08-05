Kazakhstani athletes discover draw for Olympic judo events

RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani judokas are expected to kick off their Olympic campaign in Rio de Janeiro this weekend, Kazinform correspondent Kunsultan Otarbai reports.

On August 6, Kazakhstani judoka Yeldos Smetov will face off with Mohamed Elhadi Elkawisah of Lebanon in Men -60kg elimination Round of 32.



Otgontsetseg Galbadrakh of Kazakhstan will take on Taciana Lima of Guinea Bissau in Women -48kg Elimination Round of 16 the same day.



On Sunday (August 7), Zhansay Smagulov is set to clash with Belgian Jasper Lefevere in Men -66kg Elimination Round of 64.



On August 8, Didar Khamza of Kazakhstan will vie against Faye Njie from Gambia in Men -73kg Elimination Round of 64.



On Tuesday (August 9), Marian Urdabayeva of Kazakhstan is expected to fight against Chinese Juxia Yang in Women -63 kg Elimination Round of 32.



On August 11, Maxim Rakov, probably the most decorated judoka in Kazakhstan, will face Estonian Grigori Minaskin in Men -100kg Elimination Round of 32.











