Kazakhstani athletes grab 12 medals at World Muaythai Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The capital of the Kingdom of Thailand hosted the Youth World Muaythai Championships from August 3 to 11, Kazinform correspondent cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Muaythai Federation.



18 athletes represented Kazakhstan at the world championships. Of 18, 12 Muaythai fighters won medals at the tournament. In particular, Ivan Partala became the world champion, while Shamil Yermagambetov, Chinghiskhan Ibray, Khusein Abdulayev, Rymbek Seitbek, Baurzhan Mukhamedali, David Isakov, and Rakhat Binazar took silver medals. Bronze went to Yerdana Yertuganov, Alexandr Tsarikov, Nursultan Ayupov and Dmitriy Komar.



It was a 18-day training camp with Thai coaches on the Ko Samui island that contributed to this splendid result.



During the tournament, our athletes faced fierce competition from Russian and Thai athletes. In total, over 1,000 fighters from 79 countries of the world participated in the World Championships.

