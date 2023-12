NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Biathlon World Championships 2021 are scheduled to take place in Pokljuka, Slovenia, from February 10 to 21, 2021, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee.

It is said the main Kazakh biathlon team has already arrived in Pokljuka and is getting ready for the World Championships. Another part of the team is training for the International Tournament in Poland.