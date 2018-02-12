Kazakhstani biathlete Vishnevskaya 20th in Women's 10km Pursuit in PyeongChang

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani biathlete Galina Vishnevskaya was among top 20 athletes in the Women's 10km Pursuit at the PyeongChang Olympics, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

The native of East Kazakhstan region started on the 30th bib and improved her standing by 10 lines finishing 20th.



Vishnevskaya clocked the distance in 33:05.9 and could have landed in the top 15 of the pursuit if she didn't miss one target in standing shooting position.



Another Kazakhstani biathlete Darya Klimina finished 57th covering the distance in 38:00.0 and earned 8 penalties.



German Laura Dahlmeier claimed gold with a result of 30:35.3. Former Russian biathlete Anastasiya Kuzmina who now represents Slovakia captured silver. French Anais Bescond settled for bronze.



Kazakhstani biathlete Roman Yeremin is set to participate in the Men's 12.5km Pursuit in PyeongChang today.