MINSK. KAZINFORM – In a ten-round bout for the WBA Asia super lightweight title, Kazakhstani boxer Daulet Daukenov (7-1, 3 KOs) won over Ukrainian Nazri Rakhimov (6-1, 3 KOs) by a unanimous decision in Minsk, Belarus, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

It was the 8th win for the 27-year-old Kazakhstani in his professional boxing career, and the 2nd loss for 19-year-old Ukrainian Nazri Rakhimov.