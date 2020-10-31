  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstani boxer Sharipova claims 12th professional win

    09:57, 31 October 2020
    Photo: None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Firuza Sharipova (11-1, 6KOs) won over Serbian Sara Marjanovic during the professional boxing night at the Krylya Sovetov sports complex in Moscow, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstani Firuza Sharipova faced Serbian Sara Marjanovic in the 8-round lightweight bout which ended in a victory for the Kazakhstani via unanimous decision.

    It was the 12th win for Firuza Sharipova in her professional boxing career and the 8th loss for Sara Marjanovic.

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!