Kazakhstani boxer Sharipova claims 12th professional win

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Firuza Sharipova (11-1, 6KOs) won over Serbian Sara Marjanovic during the professional boxing night at the Krylya Sovetov sports complex in Moscow, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstani Firuza Sharipova faced Serbian Sara Marjanovic in the 8-round lightweight bout which ended in a victory for the Kazakhstani via unanimous decision.

It was the 12th win for Firuza Sharipova in her professional boxing career and the 8th loss for Sara Marjanovic.