The finals of the Asia & Oceania Boxing Olympic Qualification Tournament are held today in China.

Kazakhstani boxer Zhanibek Alimkhanuly competing in the 75 kg category faced his opponent from China in the finals. After the first round Zhanibek's opponent refused to continue the fight. Thus, the Kazakhstani boxer became a triumphant of the tournament.