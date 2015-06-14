Kazakhstani boxers won 11 medals at Asian youth championship in Tashkent

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxers won 11 medals at the Asian youth championship in Tashekent, the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation informs.

"Our young boxers won five gold, one silver and five bronze medals at the Asian youth boxing championship in Tashkent," the statement reads.

Alibek Dossanov, Daulet Nysan, Sanatali Toltayev, Ablai Ibragimov and Aldiyar Tursunali won gold medals.

Khurshedshokh Iskandarov had the silver medal of the tournament.

Rakhat Seitzhan, Aibol Zhambyrbai, Daulet Zaushev, Yelkhan Tabynbai and Nurdaulet Ulanuly took the bronze medals from the contest.

Kazakhstan was ranked second in the overall standings of the tournament behind Uzbekistan.