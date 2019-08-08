Kazakhstani boxing star announces comeback to the ring

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Undefeated Kazakhstani boxer Daniyar Yeleussinov (7-0, 3 KOs) will return to the ring for the next professional fight this autumn, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The 28-year-oldOlympic champion from Kazakhstan will fight again on September 13 at Madisonsquare Garden in New York.

Yeleussinov wassupposed to fight on July 27 at the College Park Center in Texas, but the boutwas canceled due to his illness.