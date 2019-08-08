  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstani boxing star announces comeback to the ring

    12:39, 08 August 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Undefeated Kazakhstani boxer Daniyar Yeleussinov (7-0, 3 KOs) will return to the ring for the next professional fight this autumn, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    The 28-year-oldOlympic champion from Kazakhstan will fight again on September 13 at Madisonsquare Garden in New York.

    Yeleussinov wassupposed to fight on July 27 at the College Park Center in Texas, but the boutwas canceled due to his illness.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!