    Kazakhstani Bublik 10th in ATP Race champions list

    07:44, 02 March 2021
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan has entered the list of ATP Race champions, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    The Kazakhstani rose nine spots to 10th line of the updated the list of ATP Race champions.

    As of March 1, 2021, the list includes Novak Djokovic of Serbia (2,140), Daniil Medvedev of Russia (1,700), Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece (835), Aslan Karatsev of Russia, (745), Andrey Rublev of Russia (670), Matteo Berrettini of Italy (495), Alexander Zverev of Germany (425), Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria (405), Fabio Fognini of Italy (380), and Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan (365).

    Notably, the Kazakhstani lost to Australian Alexei Popyrin 6:4, 0:6, 2:6 in the Singapore ATP Challenger final.


    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
