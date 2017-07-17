Kazakhstani Bublik 11 spots up in ATP rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - One of the youngest tennis players representing Kazakhstan Alexander Bublik has improved his standing in the ATP updated rankings, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Bublik who lost to world №1 Andy Murray at the start of the 2017 Wimbledon climbed 11 spots up in the rankings. He is now placed 124th in the world.



Another Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin retained the 118th spot of the rankings.



Although Murray lost to American Sam Querrey in the quarterfinals of the Grand Slam in London, he remained №1 player in the world. It should be noted that Querrey is ranked 23 spots lower in the ATP rankings than the Brit.



Coming in second is Spaniard Rafael Nadal. Swiss Roger Federer rose to the third spot of the rankings after claiming the 8th Wimbledon title in London this past weekend.