Kazakhstani Bublik cruises into Antalya Open 2nd Round

ANTALYA. KAZINFORM – World number 49 Alexander Bublik strolled into Round 16 of the 2021 Antalya Open in Turkey, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Seeded 8th at the tournament the 23-year-old Kazakhstani upset Italian Salvatore Caruso in straight sets 6-3, 6-3. The match lasted for one hours 8 min. Bublik fired eight aces, whereas world number 76 Caruso hit none.

In the next round Bublik will face off with the winner of French Tristan Lamasine vs. Belarusian Egor Gerasimov match.

It should be noted that Bublik together with another Kazakhstani Andrey Golubev will play against David Goffin and Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the opening match of the Men’s Doubles event as well.

The prize fund of the tournament totals €300,000.